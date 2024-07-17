South Korea: Italian ice cream conquers the summer market

16 July 2024_ The Italian brand Pascucci, known for its coffee, sold around 100,000 units of its 'Amazing Gelato' in June alone in South Korea. This ice cream, made with Italian ingredients and techniques, is available in 12 flavors , including tiramisu, pistachio and strawberry. Pascucci also launched two new ice cream-based desserts, called 'Coppa Gelato', which include various Italian toppings and sauces. The popularity of Italian ice cream in South Korea demonstrates the appreciation for high-quality products and the authenticity of Italian tradition. newsis.com reports it. Pascucci continues to expand its offering of Italian products, strengthening the cultural and gastronomic ties between Italy and South Korea.