Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 06 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Italian Jewelry Day Workshop in Seoul Expected to Be a Great Success

November 5, 2024_ The Italian Jewelry Day Workshop, organized by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) and the Italian Jewelry Federation FederOrafi, will...

South Korea: Italian Jewelry Day Workshop in Seoul Expected to Be a Great Success
06 novembre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 5, 2024_ The Italian Jewelry Day Workshop, organized by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) and the Italian Jewelry Federation FederOrafi, will be held on November 28 in Seoul, expanding its scope compared to previous years. This year, the event will see the participation of 18 Italian brands, with the event size increasing by more than four times compared to last year. The initiative aims to promote Italian jewelry and foster cooperation between fashion companies, in the context of the growing jewelry market in South Korea. The news was reported by apparelnews.co.kr. This event represents an important opportunity for Italian companies to expand their presence in the Korean market, highlighting the excellence of Italian design and craftsmanship.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
This event represents event will see event Seoul Expected
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Trump nel suo discorso della vittoria: "E' l'età dell'oro"
News to go
Elezioni Usa, duello all'ultimo voto tra Trump e Harris
News to go
Boeing, fine dello sciopero: accordo su nuovo contratto
Manovra 2025, primo giorno di audizioni a Montecitorio
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella: "Italia Paese unito e portatore di pace"
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza