South Korea: Italian Jewelry Day Workshop in Seoul Expected to Be a Great Success

November 5, 2024_ The Italian Jewelry Day Workshop, organized by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) and the Italian Jewelry Federation FederOrafi, will be held on November 28 in Seoul, expanding its scope compared to previous years. This year, the event will see the participation of 18 Italian brands, with the event size increasing by more than four times compared to last year. The initiative aims to promote Italian jewelry and foster cooperation between fashion companies, in the context of the growing jewelry market in South Korea. The news was reported by apparelnews.co.kr. This event represents an important opportunity for Italian companies to expand their presence in the Korean market, highlighting the excellence of Italian design and craftsmanship.