South Korea: Italian Shoe Brand Benedetta Boroli Lands in Seoul

October 16, 2024_ Italian shoe brand Benedetta Boroli has announced the opening of a pop-up store in Seoul, South Korea, from October 16 to November 6, 2024. Designer Benedetta Boroli, originally from Novara, expressed her enthusiasm for the Korean market, highlighting the cultural affinities between Italy and Korea. During the event, exclusive models will be presented, including the new 'Uri' sneakers, designed for the Korean public. The news was reported by stylechosun.co.kr, highlighting the importance of Italian craftsmanship tradition in the fashion industry. Benedetta Boroli, with her brand, aims to combine comfort and style, bringing a piece of Milan to the South Korean capital.