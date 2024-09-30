South Korea: Italian tourism grows with record increase in visitors

September 29, 2024_ The number of South Korean tourists in Italy has reached a new peak, with over 790,000 visitors in 2023, up from 270,000 in 2022. The Italian National Tourism Board announced that it is expected to exceed 1 million visitors by the end of the year, thanks to the increase in direct flights from three airlines. Kim Bo-young, the representative of the board in South Korea, stressed the importance of improving the quality of the tourism experience, focusing on personalized luxury travel. The '2024 Workshop Italia Seoul' event saw the participation of various Italian tour operators, highlighting the commitment to strengthening ties between the two countries, as reported by traveldaily.co.kr. This workshop also celebrated the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Italy and South Korea, further promoting tourism and culture between the two nations.