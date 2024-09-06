South Korea: Italy and Korea collaborate in the space sector

05 September 2024_ Italy and South Korea are intensifying their cooperation in the space sector, particularly in the international lunar exploration project 'Artemis'. Italy, which has a long history in the aerospace industry, is known for having launched its first satellite, San Marco 1, in 1964, becoming the third country in the world to do so. Currently, the European country produces 40% of the living spaces inside the International Space Station, an achievement that combines design and technology. The news was reported by hankyung.com, highlighting the importance of cooperation between the two countries at a crucial time for the space industry. This partnership represents an opportunity for both nations to share knowledge and resources in the field of space exploration.