Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 06 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Italy and Korea collaborate in the space sector

05 September 2024_ Italy and South Korea are intensifying their cooperation in the space sector, particularly in the international lunar exploration...

South Korea: Italy and Korea collaborate in the space sector
06 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

05 September 2024_ Italy and South Korea are intensifying their cooperation in the space sector, particularly in the international lunar exploration project 'Artemis'. Italy, which has a long history in the aerospace industry, is known for having launched its first satellite, San Marco 1, in 1964, becoming the third country in the world to do so. Currently, the European country produces 40% of the living spaces inside the International Space Station, an achievement that combines design and technology. The news was reported by hankyung.com, highlighting the importance of cooperation between the two countries at a crucial time for the space industry. This partnership represents an opportunity for both nations to share knowledge and resources in the field of space exploration.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italia third country musica country country
Vedi anche
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza