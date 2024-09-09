Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 09 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:10
South Korea: Italy and South Korea compete in volleyball in Suwon

September 08, 2024_ The men's volleyball match between the Korean team KOVO and the Italian team Vero Volley Monza took place today in Suwon, South...

South Korea: Italy and South Korea compete in volleyball in Suwon
09 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
September 08, 2024_ The men's volleyball match between the Korean team KOVO and the Italian team Vero Volley Monza took place today in Suwon, South Korea, as part of the 2024 Korean-Italy Global Super Match. The players of both teams exchanged greetings at the end of the match, highlighting the sportsmanship and friendship between the two countries. This event represents an important opportunity for cultural and sports exchange, strengthening the ties between Italy and South Korea. The news was reported by newsis.com. The match attracted the attention of many fans, underlining the growing interest in volleyball in South Korea and the appreciation for Italian teams in the international sports scene.

