South Korea: Italy Celebrates Female Art at Frieze Seoul

August 30, 2024_ Italy participates in Frieze Seoul with an exhibition dedicated to Italian women artists, on the occasion of the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Italy. The event, which will take place on September 3 at the residence of the Italian Ambassador, is curated by Valentina Buzzi and presents works by artists who have marked the history of Italian art from 1876 to 2022. Among the works on display are works by Carla Accardi and Marinella Senatore, which highlight the unique contribution of women in art. The exhibition, as reported by ikoreanspirit.com, represents an important opportunity for cultural exchange between Italy and South Korea, promoting the visibility of Italian artists in the international context.