Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 31 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Italy Celebrates Female Art at Frieze Seoul

August 30, 2024_ Italy participates in Frieze Seoul with an exhibition dedicated to Italian women artists, on the occasion of the 140th anniversary...

South Korea: Italy Celebrates Female Art at Frieze Seoul
31 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 30, 2024_ Italy participates in Frieze Seoul with an exhibition dedicated to Italian women artists, on the occasion of the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Italy. The event, which will take place on September 3 at the residence of the Italian Ambassador, is curated by Valentina Buzzi and presents works by artists who have marked the history of Italian art from 1876 to 2022. Among the works on display are works by Carla Accardi and Marinella Senatore, which highlight the unique contribution of women in art. The exhibition, as reported by ikoreanspirit.com, represents an important opportunity for cultural exchange between Italy and South Korea, promoting the visibility of Italian artists in the international context.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
between Italy Italy Celebrates Female Art at Frieze Seoul Italia articolo
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza