South Korea: Italy conquers Koreans' palates with wine

September 19, 2024_ Italian Ambassador to South Korea Emilia Gatto expressed surprise at the high popularity of wine among Koreans, who consider it an exotic product. Over the past decade, Italian wine imports have tripled, but the selection remains limited. With over 2,000 grape varieties, Italy is the country with the largest number of grape varieties in the world, and its winemaking philosophy is based on quality and tradition. The 'Viva il Vino!' event running until October 13 in Seoul and Busan offers the opportunity to discover the pairing of Korean cuisine and Italian wines, as reported by hankyung.com. This event highlights the growing interest in Italian food and wine culture in South Korea, promoting a unique culinary experience.