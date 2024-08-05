South Korea: Italy makes itself felt with the 'Sole di Positano' event at the Modern Department Store

Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 05 Agosto 2024
05 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
04 August 2024_ The Italian National Tourist Board has started a collaboration with the Modern Department Store for a summer event entitled 'Sun of Positano'. The event transforms the shop spaces into an atmosphere reminiscent of the splendid Italian beaches, with decorations that recall the blue sea and the colorful umbrellas. Additionally, Yeouido's Modern Department Store hosts an internal garden featuring over 50 Italian brands, offering a taste of Italian culture and gastronomy. The news was reported by traveldaily.co.kr. This event represents an important opportunity to introduce the Korean public to the wonders of Italian summer resorts, with online activities and exclusive prizes such as stays in luxury resorts.

