South Korea: Italy Promotes Tourism with a Roadshow in Seoul

September 25, 2024_ An important delegation from ten Italian regions, including Puglia and Sicily, arrived in South Korea to promote Italian tourism. During a roadshow in Seoul, the representatives presented the hidden beauties of Italy, inviting Koreans to discover lesser-known places rich in history and culture. The event celebrates the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Italy and South Korea, with a particular focus on personalized tourism experiences. The news was reported by news.heraldcorp.com. The delegation also highlighted the 80% increase in Korean visits to Italy in the first half of 2024, underlining the growing interest in Italian destinations.