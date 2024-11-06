South Korea: Jang-making awaits UNESCO approval

November 6, 2024_ South Korea is set to see its traditional method of making fermented pastes and sauces, known as “jang,” inscribed on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List next month. The Korea Heritage Service announced that UNESCO’s evaluation body has recommended the inscription of “Knowledge, Beliefs and Practices Relating to the Production of Jang in South Korea.” If there are no unexpected changes, the official inscription will take place during the 19th session of UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee on the Intangible Cultural Heritage, scheduled for December 2-7 in Asuncion, Paraguay. Once formally inscribed, South Korea will have 23 items on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List. The source of this news is The Korea Herald. “Jang” includes fermented pastes such as doenjang (soybean paste), ganjang (soy sauce), and gochujang (chili paste), which are essential to Korean cuisine.