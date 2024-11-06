Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 06 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Jang-making awaits UNESCO approval

November 6, 2024_ South Korea is set to see its traditional method of making fermented pastes and sauces, known as “jang,” inscribed on UNESCO’s...

South Korea: Jang-making awaits UNESCO approval
06 novembre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 6, 2024_ South Korea is set to see its traditional method of making fermented pastes and sauces, known as “jang,” inscribed on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List next month. The Korea Heritage Service announced that UNESCO’s evaluation body has recommended the inscription of “Knowledge, Beliefs and Practices Relating to the Production of Jang in South Korea.” If there are no unexpected changes, the official inscription will take place during the 19th session of UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee on the Intangible Cultural Heritage, scheduled for December 2-7 in Asuncion, Paraguay. Once formally inscribed, South Korea will have 23 items on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List. The source of this news is The Korea Herald. “Jang” includes fermented pastes such as doenjang (soybean paste), ganjang (soy sauce), and gochujang (chili paste), which are essential to Korean cuisine.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
take place during known as such as doenjang lancio
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Trump nel suo discorso della vittoria: "E' l'età dell'oro"
News to go
Elezioni Usa, duello all'ultimo voto tra Trump e Harris
News to go
Boeing, fine dello sciopero: accordo su nuovo contratto
Manovra 2025, primo giorno di audizioni a Montecitorio
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella: "Italia Paese unito e portatore di pace"
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza