08 August 2024_ Jin, member of the famous musical group BTS, has been appointed global ambassador of Gucci, the renowned Italian fashion house. During a meeting with creative director Sabato De Sarno, Jin praised his work, underlining the importance of his heritage and modernity. De Sarno described Jin as an extraordinary artist, capable of touching people's hearts with his music, honoring the collaboration with him. Jin will participate in Gucci events and initiatives to promote the innovative spirit of the brand. The news was reported by fr.yna.co.kr. This collaboration marks an important link between Korean pop culture and the elegance of Italian fashion.