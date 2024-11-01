Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 01 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:33
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Joint air drills in response to North Korea's missile tests

October 31, 2024_ The South Korean and U.S. air forces conducted joint air drills to respond to North Korea's recent ICBM launch. The operation...

South Korea: Joint air drills in response to North Korea's missile tests
01 novembre 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 31, 2024_ The South Korean and U.S. air forces conducted joint air drills to respond to North Korea's recent ICBM launch. The operation involved more than 110 aircraft, including South Korean F-35A and F-15K fighter jets and U.S. F-35B and MQ-9 fighter jets, performing strike maneuvers and precision bombing runs. The drills demonstrated the allied forces' ability to address North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, highlighting their operational readiness. The Joint Command stressed the importance of maintaining a solid defense against further provocations by North Korea. The news was reported by 메트로 경제, highlighting the continued tension in the region and the allied forces' commitment to ensuring security.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
società mista joint joint air drills joint Command
Vedi anche
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza