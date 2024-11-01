South Korea: Joint air drills in response to North Korea's missile tests

October 31, 2024_ The South Korean and U.S. air forces conducted joint air drills to respond to North Korea's recent ICBM launch. The operation involved more than 110 aircraft, including South Korean F-35A and F-15K fighter jets and U.S. F-35B and MQ-9 fighter jets, performing strike maneuvers and precision bombing runs. The drills demonstrated the allied forces' ability to address North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, highlighting their operational readiness. The Joint Command stressed the importance of maintaining a solid defense against further provocations by North Korea. The news was reported by 메트로 경제, highlighting the continued tension in the region and the allied forces' commitment to ensuring security.