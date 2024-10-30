Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 30 Ottobre 2024
South Korea: Joint Strategy Against North Korea-Russia Threat
30 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 29, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a joint strategy to address the threat posed by the possible mobilization of North Korean forces in Russia. During the conversation, Yoon stressed the importance of closely monitoring the situation and taking effective response measures. Zelensky expressed concern about the imminent involvement of North Korean troops in the Ukrainian conflict, highlighting a significant change in the landscape of the war. Both leaders agreed to strongly condemn the illegal military cooperation between Russia and North Korea and to intensify communication to coordinate their responses. The news is reported by 한겨레. In addition, Zelensky announced the dispatch of an envoy to South Korea to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

