South Korea: Jung Ho-yeon Enchants Venice Film Festival With Her Unique Style

August 30, 2024_ South Korean actress Jung Ho-yeon has captured the attention of the 81st Venice International Film Festival, held on the island of Lido in Italy. The star, known for her role in 'Squid Game', walked the red carpet at the premiere of 'Someone Knows', an Apple TV+ production. Her presence at the festival underscored the growing recognition of Asian talent in the international film scene, moviebloc.com reported. This event represents an important showcase for Korean cinema, highlighting the cultural ties between South Korea and Italy in the world of art and entertainment.