Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 31 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Jung Ho-yeon Enchants Venice Film Festival With Her Unique Style

August 30, 2024_ South Korean actress Jung Ho-yeon has captured the attention of the 81st Venice International Film Festival, held on the island of...

South Korea: Jung Ho-yeon Enchants Venice Film Festival With Her Unique Style
31 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 30, 2024_ South Korean actress Jung Ho-yeon has captured the attention of the 81st Venice International Film Festival, held on the island of Lido in Italy. The star, known for her role in 'Squid Game', walked the red carpet at the premiere of 'Someone Knows', an Apple TV+ production. Her presence at the festival underscored the growing recognition of Asian talent in the international film scene, moviebloc.com reported. This event represents an important showcase for Korean cinema, highlighting the cultural ties between South Korea and Italy in the world of art and entertainment.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
walked the red carpet at the isola the
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza