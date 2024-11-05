Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 05 Novembre 2024
South Korea: K-Beauty conquers Italy with the growth of Korean cosmetics

04 November 2024_ An article in the Italian newspaper La Repubblica highlighted the rise of Korean cosmetics, underlining the global phenomenon of...

South Korea: K-Beauty conquers Italy with the growth of Korean cosmetics
05 novembre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
04 November 2024_ An article in the Italian newspaper La Repubblica highlighted the rise of Korean cosmetics, underlining the global phenomenon of K-Beauty. According to estimates by Statista, the cosmetics market in South Korea reached over 50 billion dollars in 2022 and is expected to reach 126 billion dollars by 2032. The brand 'Yepoda', which recently opened a pop-up store at Milan's Central Station, is an example of the success of Korean cosmetics in Europe, despite being a German brand inspired by K-Beauty. The news was reported by wowtv.co.kr, highlighting the growing interest in Korean beauty products also in Italy. This trend shows how Korean cosmetics are becoming symbols of excellence, comparable to high-quality products such as Swiss watches and German cars.

