Martedì 17 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:48
South Korea: Kang Min-kyung Celebrates Her Dream Vacation in Italy

17 settembre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
September 16, 2024_ Kang Min-kyung, a member of the musical group Davichi, shared her experience of a luxurious vacation in Italy through her YouTube channel. During the trip, she visited Milan, where she showed off her outfit and said she rented a car to explore northern Italy, expressing her wonder at the beauty of Lake Garda. The singer also mentioned a restaurant recommended by South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo, emphasizing her admiration for Italian cuisine. The news was reported by pop.heraldcorp.com, highlighting the influence of Italian culture even among Korean celebrities. Kang described her stay as an unforgettable experience, enriched by moments of conviviality with friends and surprises such as a birthday party.

