Domenica 11 Agosto 2024
South Korea: KARD shoots new music video in Milan with an Italian director

11 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 10, 2024_ South Korean boy band KARD recently shot the music video for their new song 'Tell My Momma' in Milan, Italy. The video, released on their official channels, features a visual narrative that intertwines with the city's historical and artistic atmosphere. The production involved an Italian director and a local team, elevating the quality of the project and highlighting the Italian aesthetic. Their new album 'Where To Now? (Part.1 : Yellow Light)' will be released on August 13, 2024, promising an innovative musical evolution for the group. The news was reported by osen.mt.co.kr. KARD, consisting of BM, J.Seph, Jeon So-min, and Jeon Ji-woo, continues to explore new artistic directions, with the album marking their first project in a two-part series.

