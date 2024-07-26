Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 26 Luglio 2024
South Korea: Karim Rashid presents the design of the 'Karan' kitchen for the Italian Rastelli

25 July 2024_ Karim Rashid, well-known industrial designer, recently presented his new project for the 'Karan' kitchen, created in collaboration with...

26 luglio 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
25 July 2024_ Karim Rashid, well-known industrial designer, recently presented his new project for the 'Karan' kitchen, created in collaboration with the high-end Italian brand Rastelli. This modular kitchen offers consumers the ability to customize materials and finishes, making it suitable for different needs. Rashid, who has worked in various fields of design for over 40 years, highlighted the importance of design that can be accessible to all age groups. The news was reported by hankyung.com, highlighting Italy's influence in the world of contemporary design. The 'Karan' kitchen stands out for its functionality and minimalist aesthetics, responding to the challenges of the competitive kitchen market.

high end Italian contemporary design Karan linea
