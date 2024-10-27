Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 27 Ottobre 2024
South Korea: KIA Tigers one step away from 12th KBO League title

South Korea: KIA Tigers one step away from 12th KBO League title
27 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 26, 2024_ The KIA Tigers, the most successful baseball team in KBO League history, are closing in on their 12th title after defeating the Samsung Lions by a score of 9-2 in the fourth game of the finals. Thanks to an outstanding performance, including a grand slam by Kim Tae-gun, the Tigers now have a 3-1 lead in the series, with a win probability of 94.1%. The team showed great offensive strength, with Sokratis and Kim Sun-bin contributing significantly to the score. The finals will move to Gwangju for the fifth game on October 28, as reported by yna.co.kr. The KIA Tigers, based in Gwangju, are one of the most historic and successful teams in South Korean professional baseball.

