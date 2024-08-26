South Korea: Kim Boo-kyum Returns to Politics, Asks Opposition for Flexibility

August 26, 2024_ Kim Boo-kyum, former Prime Minister of South Korea, announced his return to politics after a period of absence, stressing the importance of greater flexibility on the part of the opposition. In a radio interview, he stressed the need to listen to citizens' concerns and produce concrete results in Parliament. Kim also expressed expectations for Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung and expressed confidence in the potential of Kim Kyung-soo, former governor of Gyeongsangnam-do Province. The news was reported by ohmynews.com. Kim Boo-kyum, known for his leadership role during the election, aims to strengthen the opposition's unity and effectiveness in a complex political environment.