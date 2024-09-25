Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 25 Settembre 2024
South Korea: Kim Geon-hee and Choi Jae-young case sparks tensions in prosecutor's office

September 24, 2024_ The Seoul Prosecutor's Office Investigation Review Commission has recommended indicting Pastor Choi Jae-young for violating the...

South Korea: Kim Geon-hee and Choi Jae-young case sparks tensions in prosecutor's office
25 settembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 24, 2024_ The Seoul Prosecutor's Office Investigation Review Commission has recommended indicting Pastor Choi Jae-young for violating the corruption law, while unanimously deciding not to indict Kim Geon-hee, the wife of President Yoon Suk-yeol. The commission voted 8 to 7 in favor of recommending indictment against Choi, who is accused of providing luxury handbags to Kim in exchange for political favors. This conflict in decisions has put the prosecution in a difficult position, as the two commissions have issued opposing recommendations regarding the two cases. The source of this information is 한겨레. The situation could also affect the investigations of the Anti-Corruption Commission, which has already received complaints against Kim Geon-hee for alleged abuse of power crimes.

in Evidenza