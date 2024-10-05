South Korea: Kim Geon-hee Special Prosecutor Bill Defeated in Parliament

October 4, 2024_ The bill to establish a special prosecutor to investigate Kim Geon-hee was defeated after a vote in parliament, maintaining the unity of the ruling party despite internal tensions. However, there were dissenting votes within the party, and the leader of the Korean Power, Han Dong-hoon, left open the possibility of future solutions. The vote was 194 in favor, 104 against and 1 abstention, with all 300 members of the assembly participating. The source of this news is 한겨레. Political tensions continue to rise, with the opposition party that could introduce a new bill for the special prosecutor, trying to gain consensus even among dissident members of the ruling party.