October 3, 2024_ South Korea's prosecutors have decided not to prosecute Kim Geon-hee, the wife of President Yoon Suk-yeol, over allegations of receiving luxury handbags. Despite the investigation, the prosecutors have determined that there was no violation of corruption laws, raising concerns among the public and within the prosecutors themselves. In addition, new evidence has emerged suggesting Kim may be involved in matters related to political appointments. The news was reported by 한겨레, highlighting the ongoing political tensions in South Korea. The investigation into Kim Geon-hee continues, with additional allegations of involvement in market manipulation related to Deutsche Motors.