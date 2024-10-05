Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 05 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:35
South Korea: Kim Jong-un Threatens to Use Nuclear Weapons Against South Korea

October 4, 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has issued direct threats to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, warning that North Korea will use...

South Korea: Kim Jong-un Threatens to Use Nuclear Weapons Against South Korea
05 ottobre 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
October 4, 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has issued direct threats to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, warning that North Korea will use all its military capabilities, including nuclear weapons, if the country's sovereignty is violated. During a visit to a military base, Kim criticized Yoon's statements, calling them provocative and revealing insecurity. The North Korean leader reiterated North Korea's determination to maintain its status as a nuclear power, saying that no external threat can undermine its military strength. The news was reported by the North's official news agency, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). Tensions between the two Koreas remain high, with South Korea continuing to strengthen its alliance with the United States in response to Pyongyang's provocations.

