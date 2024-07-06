Cerca nel sito
 
South Korea: Kim Yeo-sa involved in political scandal
06 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 6, 2024_ Kim Yeo-sa, wife of the South Korean president, has been accused of interfering in the ruling party's internal elections. According to the accusations, Kim used his influence to favor some candidates over others. This scandal has raised concerns about the transparency and integrity of the electoral process within the party. Authorities are investigating to determine the extent of Kim's involvement and possible legal consequences. The newspaper 한겨레 reports it. The case has sparked a heated public debate on the separation of political and family power in South Korea.

