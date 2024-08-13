South Korea: Kim Yong-hyun appointed new Defense Minister

August 12, 2024_ Kim Yong-hyun, a former general in the South Korean army, has been appointed Minister of Defense by President Yoon Suk-yeol. Kim, who has held key positions in national security and served as the first head of the Presidential Protection Service, is considered an expert in the government's defense and security policies. His appointment comes at a critical time, with numerous national security issues to address, including tensions with North Korea. The source of this news is metro 경제. Kim said he wants to ensure a strong security posture for the country, stressing the importance of security for economic development and the stability of citizens' daily lives.