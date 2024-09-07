South Korea: Kim Yong-hyun's appointment as defense minister sparks controversy

September 6, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has officially appointed Kim Yong-hyun as the new defense minister, drawing criticism for his controversial past. Kim, a former presidential security chief, has been accused of arranging meetings with senior military officials, raising concerns about his suitability for the role. National Assembly member Kim Byeong-joo has denounced the meetings as inappropriate and potentially damaging to military discipline, ohmynews.com reported. Kim Yong-hyun's appointment is seen as a test of the stability of Yoon's government amid rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula.