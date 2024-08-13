South Korea: Kimchi Price Rise Pushes Consumers Toward Chinese Imports

August 12, 2024_ Prices of Korean kimchi are rising due to extreme weather, prompting consumers to opt for cheaper versions from China. In the first half of 2024, South Korea recorded a $549,000 trade deficit in the kimchi sector, with imports exceeding exports. The price difference between Korean kimchi, which costs about $3,513 per tonne, and Chinese kimchi, at just $569 per tonne, has prompted restaurants and food companies to turn to imports to keep costs down. The Korea Times is reporting this information. Forecasts suggest that Korean kimchi prices could rise further due to an expected reduction in the cabbage harvest, which is essential for kimchi production.