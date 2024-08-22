Cerca nel sito
 
South Korea: Kolon FnC launches Italian brand N21 in local market

22 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 22, 2024_ Kolon FnC has acquired the rights to Italian luxury brand N21 and is preparing to launch the brand in South Korea. Founded in 2010 by designer Alessandro Dell'Acqua, N21 is known for its modern, feminine collections, including apparel, accessories, and footwear. The first official store will open at the end of August at the Hyundai Trade Center mall, marking a major expansion for the Italian brand into the Korean market, mt.co.kr reported. Kolon FnC has already built a portfolio of luxury brands, including names like Marc Jacobs and Balenciaga, and the addition of N21 completes its offering of women's brands.

