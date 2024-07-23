South Korea: Korean Air purchases 50 new Boeing planes to modernize its fleet

July 22, 2024_ Korean Air announced the purchase of 50 new Boeing aircraft, including 20 Boeing 777-9s and 30 Boeing 787-10s, to modernize its fleet. The agreement was signed during the Farnborough International Airshow in England. The new planes, known for their efficiency and long-range flight capabilities, will be critical to the company's future operations, especially after the integration with Asiana Airlines. Hanjin Group President Cho Won-tae highlighted the importance of this purchase to improve passenger comfort and reduce carbon emissions. 매일경제 reports it. Korean Air plans to increase its fleet to 203 planes by 2034, including Airbus models.