Sabato 27 Luglio 2024
South Korea: Korean chef challenges traditions with Italian-Korean fusion cuisine

South Korea: Korean chef challenges traditions with Italian-Korean fusion cuisine
27 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
July 26, 2024_ The restaurant '서교난면방' (Seogyo Noodle House) in Seoul, opened by well-known chef Kim Nak-young, is attracting attention for its innovative fusion of Italian pasta and Korean noodles. Kim, who also runs the restaurant '카밀로 라자네리아' (Camillo Lasagneria) for seven years, recently introduced a new dish that combines the tradition of fresh pasta with Korean ingredients. His 14 years of experience in Italian cuisine combines with a rediscovery of traditional Korean techniques, creating a unique culinary experience. News of his innovative approach has also sparked interest in South Korea, as reported by joongang.co.kr. Kim continues to explore the potential of fusion cuisine, demonstrating how culinary traditions can evolve and enrich themselves through dialogue between cultures.

