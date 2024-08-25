South Korea: Korean culture's appeal grows among Italian tourists

August 24, 2024_ South Korea is seeing a surge in interest from foreign tourists, especially Italians, attracted by its culture and traditions. Recently, an event dedicated to hanbok, the traditional Korean dress, caught the attention of visitors like Valentina from Italy, who expressed her fascination with the beauty of this attire. Tourists are no longer limited to visiting historical sites, but are looking for authentic experiences that reflect daily life and Korean culture. The news is reported by daum.net, highlighting how South Korea is becoming an increasingly popular destination for Italians. This growing interest in Korean culture could lead to an increase in cultural interactions between Italy and South Korea.