Lunedì 07 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:36
South Korea: Korean Designer Showcases the Beauty of Hanbok in Italy

October 7, 2024_ Korean designer Lee Il-soon recently presented a fashion show of Hanbok, the traditional Korean dress, at the National Etruscan...

South Korea: Korean Designer Showcases the Beauty of Hanbok in Italy
07 ottobre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
October 7, 2024_ Korean designer Lee Il-soon recently presented a fashion show of Hanbok, the traditional Korean dress, at the National Etruscan Museum of Villa Giulia in Rome, on the occasion of the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Italy. The event, titled 'Light, towards the light!', featured local models and artists, celebrating the beauty and modernity of Hanbok through a fusion of traditional dance and contemporary fashion. Lee received praise for his presentation, which was described as 'surprising' and 'extraordinary' by attendees, underlining the appreciation for Korean culture even in the heart of Italian fashion. The news was reported by news.heraldcorp.com. This event represents an important step in strengthening cultural ties between South Korea and Italy, with the intention of continuing to promote Hanbok in other Italian cities such as Milan.

