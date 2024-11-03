South Korea: Korean Optical Workers Strike After 300 Days of Protest

November 2, 2024_ Two fired Korean Optical workers, Park Jeong-hye and So Hyun-sook, have completed 300 days of protest on the roof of the factory in Gumi, demanding that their jobs be kept. Despite the difficulties, including extreme weather conditions and lack of services, the two continue to fight for job succession after the factory closed following a fire. Their determination is fueled by the demand for justice and dialogue with the company's management, which moved production to another location without ensuring the workers' reinstatement. The news is reported by ohmynews.com. The workers, who have dedicated years to Korean Optical, a subsidiary of Japan's Nitto Denko, hope to achieve a positive outcome for their future work.