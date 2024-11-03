Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 03 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Korean Optical Workers Strike After 300 Days of Protest

November 2, 2024_ Two fired Korean Optical workers, Park Jeong-hye and So Hyun-sook, have completed 300 days of protest on the roof of the factory in...

South Korea: Korean Optical Workers Strike After 300 Days of Protest
03 novembre 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 2, 2024_ Two fired Korean Optical workers, Park Jeong-hye and So Hyun-sook, have completed 300 days of protest on the roof of the factory in Gumi, demanding that their jobs be kept. Despite the difficulties, including extreme weather conditions and lack of services, the two continue to fight for job succession after the factory closed following a fire. Their determination is fueled by the demand for justice and dialogue with the company's management, which moved production to another location without ensuring the workers' reinstatement. The news is reported by ohmynews.com. The workers, who have dedicated years to Korean Optical, a subsidiary of Japan's Nitto Denko, hope to achieve a positive outcome for their future work.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Korean Optical Workers park Jeong hye Korean Optical fabbrica
Vedi anche
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza