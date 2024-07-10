South Korea: Korean participation in the Milan textile fair

9 July 2024_ The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of South Korea and the Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) announced participation in 'Milano Unica Autumn 2024', a textile fair which is held in Milan from 9 to 11 July. Thirty Korean companies will exhibit their products, focusing on eco-friendly, functional and natural items to conquer the European premium market. KOTRA invited representatives from global brands such as Max Mara and Armani to facilitate meetings and consultations with Korean companies. The news was reported by wowtv.co.kr. This event represents an important opportunity to strengthen trade ties between South Korea and Italy in the textile sector.