Lunedì 26 Agosto 2024
South Korea: Korean tourists rediscover Florence and the Ferragamo brand

South Korea: Korean tourists rediscover Florence and the Ferragamo brand
26 agosto 2024
August 25, 2024_ Many Koreans traveled abroad this summer, with a significant presence in Europe, especially Florence, Italy. Visitors explored iconic sites such as the Duomo and stopped by the historic headquarters of Ferragamo, the famous fashion brand founded by Salvatore Ferragamo. The story of Ferragamo, who began his career in the United States before returning to Florence, is an example of Italian entrepreneurial success. The news was reported by daum.net, highlighting Koreans' fascination with Italian luxury brands and their passion for European culture. Florence, with its rich history and connection to the Renaissance, continues to be a popular destination for Korean tourists.

