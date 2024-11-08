South Korea: KPMG analyzes the impact of Trump's policies on local industry

November 7, 2024_ A KPMG report predicts that President-elect Donald Trump's policies will significantly impact South Korea's industry, with positive effects on shipbuilding and construction, but negative effects on automotive and batteries. The paper outlines key areas of impact, including trade protectionism and increased demand for liquefied natural gas. However, it also highlights uncertainty for South Korean companies in the semiconductor sector due to possible changes in supporting laws. The source of this analysis is 아주경제. KPMG emphasizes the importance for South Korean companies to closely monitor policy changes and adjust their market strategies accordingly.