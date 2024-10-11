Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: KT and Microsoft collaborate to develop global AI and cloud hub

October 10, 2024_ KT announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft to transform South Korea into a global hub for artificial intelligence (AI) and...

South Korea: KT and Microsoft collaborate to develop global AI and cloud hub
11 ottobre 2024 | 12.14
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 10, 2024_ KT announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft to transform South Korea into a global hub for artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud. At a press conference, KT CEO Kim Young-seob revealed plans to develop a Korean AI model based on GPT-4o by mid-2025. The collaboration also includes the establishment of an AI and cloud company, as well as an innovation center for advanced technology research and development. The news was reported by Metro 경제. KT expects the alliance to generate cumulative revenue of 4.6 trillion won in the next five years, significantly contributing to the competitiveness of South Korea's AI industry.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
cloud company chiloton cloud hub kt
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza