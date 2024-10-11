South Korea: KT and Microsoft collaborate to develop global AI and cloud hub

October 10, 2024_ KT announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft to transform South Korea into a global hub for artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud. At a press conference, KT CEO Kim Young-seob revealed plans to develop a Korean AI model based on GPT-4o by mid-2025. The collaboration also includes the establishment of an AI and cloud company, as well as an innovation center for advanced technology research and development. The news was reported by Metro 경제. KT expects the alliance to generate cumulative revenue of 4.6 trillion won in the next five years, significantly contributing to the competitiveness of South Korea's AI industry.