Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 30 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: KT and Microsoft sign strategic deal for AI and cloud

September 29, 2024_ KT announced that it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Microsoft, worth billions of won, for a period of five...

South Korea: KT and Microsoft sign strategic deal for AI and cloud
30 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 29, 2024_ KT announced that it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Microsoft, worth billions of won, for a period of five years. The agreement, signed on September 27 at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington, includes collaboration in the fields of artificial intelligence, cloud, and IT. The two companies are committed to developing AI solutions specifically for South Korea and enhancing AI research and development capabilities. This agreement is a significant step in strengthening South Korea's global leadership in AI, as reported by Metro 경제. KT, a major South Korean telecom operator, aims to become a leader in the AICT industry, while Microsoft will continue to support digital transformation in various industries.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Microsoft chiloton .it kt
Vedi anche
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza