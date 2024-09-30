South Korea: KT and Microsoft sign strategic deal for AI and cloud

September 29, 2024_ KT announced that it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Microsoft, worth billions of won, for a period of five years. The agreement, signed on September 27 at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington, includes collaboration in the fields of artificial intelligence, cloud, and IT. The two companies are committed to developing AI solutions specifically for South Korea and enhancing AI research and development capabilities. This agreement is a significant step in strengthening South Korea's global leadership in AI, as reported by Metro 경제. KT, a major South Korean telecom operator, aims to become a leader in the AICT industry, while Microsoft will continue to support digital transformation in various industries.