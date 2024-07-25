Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 25 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:21
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Lamborghini inaugurates a new showroom in Bundang with Italian design

25 July 2024_ Lamborghini inaugurated on 24 July 2024 a new showroom in Bundang, South Korea, in collaboration with the Italian Automobili...

South Korea: Lamborghini inaugurates a new showroom in Bundang with Italian design
25 luglio 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

25 July 2024_ Lamborghini inaugurated on 24 July 2024 a new showroom in Bundang, South Korea, in collaboration with the Italian Automobili Lamborghini. Located in a high-density area and close to major IT companies, the 540.62 m² showroom offers a selection of supercars and SUVs, highlighting the excellence of Italian automotive design and engineering. Customers can customize their dream cars through the Ad Personam lounge, using the Lamborghini Car Configurator to explore endless design options. The news was reported by motormag.co.kr, highlighting the importance of the presence of Italian brands in the South Korean automotive market. This showroom represents a point of reference for luxury car enthusiasts in the Bundang and Pangyo region.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
show room showroom Lamborghini Italian Automobili
Vedi anche
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"
News to go
Camera approva decreto liste di attesa, è legge
News to go
Harris: "Conosco i tipi come Donald Trump"
News to go
Lavoro, patente a crediti: pronto decreto attuativo
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega
News to go
Turismo, 36 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo, cavallette e insetti alieni devastano campi e frutteti
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza