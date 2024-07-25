South Korea: Lamborghini inaugurates a new showroom in Bundang with Italian design

25 July 2024_ Lamborghini inaugurated on 24 July 2024 a new showroom in Bundang, South Korea, in collaboration with the Italian Automobili Lamborghini. Located in a high-density area and close to major IT companies, the 540.62 m² showroom offers a selection of supercars and SUVs, highlighting the excellence of Italian automotive design and engineering. Customers can customize their dream cars through the Ad Personam lounge, using the Lamborghini Car Configurator to explore endless design options. The news was reported by motormag.co.kr, highlighting the importance of the presence of Italian brands in the South Korean automotive market. This showroom represents a point of reference for luxury car enthusiasts in the Bundang and Pangyo region.