Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2024
South Korea: Landmark lawsuit launched to legally recognize same-sex marriage

October 10, 2024_ A group of 11 same-sex couples have filed a lawsuit to have their marriage recognized in South Korea, marking a major step forward...

11 ottobre 2024 | 12.14
Redazione Adnkronos
October 10, 2024_ A group of 11 same-sex couples have filed a lawsuit to have their marriage recognized in South Korea, marking a major step forward for LGBTQ+ rights in the country. The couples, who appealed against local authorities’ refusal to register their unions, argue that the current law violates their fundamental rights. This is the first major case in South Korea to have same-sex marriage recognized legally, after a similar attempt a decade ago, 한겨레 reported. The lawsuit will take place at a time when the debate over LGBTQ+ rights is gaining traction, with hopes of greater social and legal acceptance.

