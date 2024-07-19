South Korea: Law approved for economic support for citizens

July 18, 2024_ The National Assembly's Internal Security and Administration Committee approved a law proposed by former Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung to provide economic support to citizens. The law provides for a payment of 25,000-35,000 won per person, with the exact amount determined by a presidential decree. The bill was passed despite opposition from the People's Power Party and will now be examined by the Justice and Legislation Committee, chaired by Jung Cheong-rae, a Lee ally. The government has criticized the law as populist and stressed that budgetary prerogative lies with the government, suggesting that President Yoon Suk-yeol could veto it. 동아일보 reports that public opinion is divided on the measure, making the political impact for the Democratic Party uncertain.