September 16, 2024_ Lee Jae-myung, leader of the Democratic Party of South Korea, announced his intention to meet with monk Jinwoo to discuss solutions to the ongoing health crisis. During a press conference held on September 17, Jae-myung stressed that the health crisis is a crucial issue for the lives of citizens. Monk Jinwoo declared his willingness to mediate, listening to the positions of both sides. This meeting aims to find an agreement to address the challenges related to the health crisis in the country. The news was reported by 매일경제, highlighting the importance of dialogue in times of emergency. Lee Jae-myung is a prominent politician in South Korea, while Jinwoo is a monk known for his social and spiritual commitment.