Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 16 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Lee Jae-myung and Monk Jinwoo Meet to Address Health Crisis

September 16, 2024_ Lee Jae-myung, leader of the Democratic Party of South Korea, announced his intention to meet with monk Jinwoo to discuss...

South Korea: Lee Jae-myung and Monk Jinwoo Meet to Address Health Crisis
16 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 16, 2024_ Lee Jae-myung, leader of the Democratic Party of South Korea, announced his intention to meet with monk Jinwoo to discuss solutions to the ongoing health crisis. During a press conference held on September 17, Jae-myung stressed that the health crisis is a crucial issue for the lives of citizens. Monk Jinwoo declared his willingness to mediate, listening to the positions of both sides. This meeting aims to find an agreement to address the challenges related to the health crisis in the country. The news was reported by 매일경제, highlighting the importance of dialogue in times of emergency. Lee Jae-myung is a prominent politician in South Korea, while Jinwoo is a monk known for his social and spiritual commitment.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
istidina his Monk Jinwoo declared Jinwoo
Vedi anche
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza