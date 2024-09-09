Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 09 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:10
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Lee Jae-myung, former President Moon Jae-in meet to address Moon family investigation

September 9, 2024_ Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung met with former President Moon Jae-in yesterday, expressing concern over the ongoing...

South Korea: Lee Jae-myung, former President Moon Jae-in meet to address Moon family investigation
09 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 9, 2024_ Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung met with former President Moon Jae-in yesterday, expressing concern over the ongoing investigation into Moon's family, which has been characterized as a form of political persecution. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the need for a strong response and formed an emergency team to address the situation. Lee stressed that the three-year investigation is unjustified and has sparked political tension. The news was reported by kbs.co.kr. The meeting comes amid growing concern over the investigation into the former president, a sensitive issue in South Korean politics.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
concern over During the meeting address the situation nuoto alla marinara
Vedi anche
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza