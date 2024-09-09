South Korea: Lee Jae-myung, former President Moon Jae-in meet to address Moon family investigation

September 9, 2024_ Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung met with former President Moon Jae-in yesterday, expressing concern over the ongoing investigation into Moon's family, which has been characterized as a form of political persecution. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the need for a strong response and formed an emergency team to address the situation. Lee stressed that the three-year investigation is unjustified and has sparked political tension. The news was reported by kbs.co.kr. The meeting comes amid growing concern over the investigation into the former president, a sensitive issue in South Korean politics.