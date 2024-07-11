Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 11 Luglio 2024
South Korea: Lee Jae-myung suggests reviewing the introduction of the tax on financial investment earnings

July 10, 2024_ Lee Jae-myung, former leader of the Democratic Party of South Korea, has indicated the possibility of reviewing the introduction of...

July 10, 2024_ Lee Jae-myung, former leader of the Democratic Party of South Korea, has indicated the possibility of reviewing the introduction of the financial investment earnings tax (금투세). He also said that it is time to consider abolishing the comprehensive wealth tax (종부세). Lee expressed these views during a meeting with reporters after announcing his candidacy for party chairmanship at the Democratic Party headquarters in Yeouido. The Financial Investment Gains Tax imposes a 20-25% tax on earnings over 50 million won per year from stocks and mutual funds. 매일경제 reports it. Lee stressed the need to think carefully about the timing of the introduction of this tax.

