Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 21 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:59
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Lee Jae-myung's trial nears conclusion on charges of violating election law

September 20, 2024_ South Korea's Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung is currently on trial for allegedly violating the election law, with...

South Korea: Lee Jae-myung's trial nears conclusion on charges of violating election law
21 settembre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 20, 2024_ South Korea's Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung is currently on trial for allegedly violating the election law, with sentencing expected next month. During the hearing, Lee accused the prosecutor's office of abusing power and manipulating evidence, saying the truth will come out in the trial. The situation has raised concerns about the political impact of the charges, as a fine of more than 100,000 won would result in a person losing their right to run for office for five years. The source of this information is 한겨레, a well-known South Korean newspaper. Lee, a former governor of Gyeonggi Province and a presidential candidate, is a central figure in South Korean politics, and his case could significantly affect the future of the Democratic Party.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
the trial trial During the hearing inchiesta
Vedi anche
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza