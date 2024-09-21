South Korea: Lee Jae-myung's trial nears conclusion on charges of violating election law

September 20, 2024_ South Korea's Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung is currently on trial for allegedly violating the election law, with sentencing expected next month. During the hearing, Lee accused the prosecutor's office of abusing power and manipulating evidence, saying the truth will come out in the trial. The situation has raised concerns about the political impact of the charges, as a fine of more than 100,000 won would result in a person losing their right to run for office for five years. The source of this information is 한겨레, a well-known South Korean newspaper. Lee, a former governor of Gyeonggi Province and a presidential candidate, is a central figure in South Korean politics, and his case could significantly affect the future of the Democratic Party.