South Korea: Lee Jae-yong strengthens Samsung's leadership

July 1, 2024_ Lee Jae-yong, president of Samsung Electronics, is focusing efforts on securing new growth engines for the company. Born in Seoul in 1968, Lee is the eldest son of Lee Kun-hee, former president of Samsung. He held various leadership roles at Samsung, including COO and vice president, before inheriting leadership after his father's death. Currently, Lee is involved in a lawsuit regarding the merger between Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries and allegations of fraudulent accounting by Samsung Biologics. 매일경제 reports that Lee is also working to strengthen Samsung's competitiveness in the semiconductor, automotive component and robotics industries, with a focus on artificial intelligence and advanced micromanufacturing. His leadership is characterized by a practical approach and a strong emphasis on rational decision-making.