Lunedì 09 Settembre 2024
South Korea: Legal and political reflections on Kim Geon-hee's alleged interference in election nominations

09 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
September 9, 2024_ In a radio debate, lawyers Seo Jeong-wook and Seol Joo-wan discussed recent allegations surrounding Kim Geon-hee, the wife of the South Korean president, who is accused of influencing nominations for the April elections. Seo argued that her actions did not constitute a legal offense, calling them merely private advice, while Seol warned that the situation could be seen as an attempt at political interference. The issue arose after Kim Geon-hee reportedly sent a message to a former lawmaker, suggesting a change of constituency. The lawyers’ differing views highlight the legal and political complexities of the situation. The source of this story is news.sbs.co.kr. The discussion comes amid growing public attention on power dynamics and political influences in South Korea.

