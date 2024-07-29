South Korea: LG and Toyota enter into strategic cooperation in the automotive sector

July 28, 2024_ CEOs of LG group companies will attend a tech show at Toyota headquarters in Japan in September, to discuss future collaborations in the automotive components and materials sector. This meeting follows secret visits by Toyota President Koji Sato to LG sites in South Korea, suggesting a strengthening of the partnership between the two companies. During the event, LG will present its technologies for electric and autonomous vehicles, highlighting the group's commitment to the automotive sector as a new source of growth. The news was reported by 매일경제. LG, a South Korean conglomerate, is known for manufacturing electronics and vehicle components, while Toyota is one of the world's leading automotive manufacturers, headquartered in Japan.